Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cypress Semiconductor, American Airlines, More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). The market is negative on the semiconductor sector, and there is a lot of selling pressure, he said.
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a good balance sheet, but no one wants it, Cramer said.
It is time to ring the register on Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX), the CNBC host said.
Cramer said United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) has $10 in downside risk and $30 of upside potential.
Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) is speculative, and Cramer said he likes it.
