On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). The market is negative on the semiconductor sector, and there is a lot of selling pressure, he said.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a good balance sheet, but no one wants it, Cramer said.

It is time to ring the register on Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX), the CNBC host said.

Cramer said United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) has $10 in downside risk and $30 of upside potential.

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) is speculative, and Cramer said he likes it.