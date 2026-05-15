Why Is AMD Stock Falling Friday?

Global Chip Stocks Tumble After Trump-Xi Summit

The selloff comes as the U.S. continues restricting China's access to advanced AI chips, while Beijing accelerates efforts to build its domestic semiconductor industry.

The pullback comes after weeks of strong momentum in AI-related semiconductor stocks, fueled by heavy investment in data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

AMD Technical Analysis

Today's move is also happening in a risk-off market: the Nasdaq (QQQ) is down 1.05%, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down 0.89%, and market breadth is thin with only 1 sector advancing versus 10 declining (advance/decline ratio: 0.1).

With Energy (XLE) up 1.51% and most other sectors lower, AMD is getting caught in the same "sell what's worked" rotation hitting high-beta tech.

From a trend standpoint, AMD still looks extended. It's trading 19.6% above its 20-day SMA ($364.43) and 95.5% above its 200-day SMA ($222.97), after a 278.72% run over the past 12 months.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the longer-term backdrop still reflects the golden cross that formed in July 2025.

Momentum is the bigger near-term risk: RSI is 76.87, which signals the stock is stretched and more vulnerable to pullbacks or sideways digestion even if the primary uptrend stays intact.

RSI measures how "overheated" a move is versus its recent trading range, and readings above 70 often coincide with choppier follow-through.

Key levels to watch are clustered around recent extremes and the short-term trend line:

Key Resistance : $469.21 — the 52-week high from May, a natural area where sellers have recently shown up

: $469.21 — the 52-week high from May, a natural area where sellers have recently shown up Key Support: $364.43 — near the 20-day SMA, which often acts as the first "buy-the-dip" area in strong uptrends

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $428.35. Recent analyst moves include:

Daiwa Capital : Downgraded to Outperform (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 13)

: Downgraded to Outperform (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 13) Mizuho : Outperform (Raises forecast to $515.00) (May 12)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $515.00) (May 12) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises forecast to $358.00) (May 7)

Top ETF Exposure

AMD Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 3.13% at $435.64 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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