Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has pushed back against reports stating that CEO Mark Zuckerberg sidelined Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang.

Meta Denies Reports Of AI Leadership Shake-Up

On Monday, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone took to X and dismissed reports suggesting Zuckerberg had pushed aside Wang following the creation of a new applied AI engineering group.

Stone addressed the claims, calling them misinformation stemming from an earlier report that was later corrected.

“Totally false,” Stone wrote, adding that a major Indian newspaper “wrongly published something similar, then corrected. Now it's being recycled… It's still false.”

He added that Wang helped build the new AI team and continues to lead key initiatives, saying his influence inside the company is actually expanding.

"Alex helped create the new team, still runs MSL and TBD, has growing not waning influence. This is all so silly," Stone said.

Confusion Stemmed From AI Team Restructuring

The speculation appears to trace back to a March 2026 article by a major Indian newspaper that interpreted Meta's new AI engineering group as a sign that Wang's role was shrinking.

Subsequent coverage clarified that the new unit works closely with Wang-led teams, including Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Wang joined Meta after the company struck a roughly $14 billion deal tied to his startup Scale AI, making him a central figure in the company's push toward advanced AI systems.

Previous Reports Highlight Internal AI Tensions

Earlier reports also hinted at internal pressure around the company's AI efforts.

A December 2025 report from the Financial Times said Wang had told colleagues he felt "suffocated" by the level of oversight from Zuckerberg.

Still, Wang has continued to publicly outline Meta's AI ambitions.

Speaking at an AI summit earlier this year, he said the company's vision for "personal superintelligence" is technology designed to help people pursue goals, build healthier habits and strengthen relationships.

Price Action: Shares of Meta closed Monday at $647.39, up 0.39%. In the after-hours trading, it slipped 0.60% to $643.50, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: FotoField on Shutterstock.com