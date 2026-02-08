Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk admitted on Saturday that it would take a lot of work and luck for the company's valuation to hit the $100 trillion mark.

The current market cap of Tesla stands at $1.5 trillion, and achieving a $100 trillion valuation would require a 65-fold increase. Beyond just electric cars, Musk’s vision involves several key areas: robotaxis, humanoid robots, energy storage, and manufacturing.

Difficult, But Not Impossible

Musk admitted that while this endeavor will be difficult, it's not impossible.

"Obviously, a staggeringly enormous amount of work and good luck is needed for such an outcome! I'm just saying it isn't impossible," he said in a post on X.

What Could Boost Tesla's Valuation

Robotaxis could be among the major contributors to Tesla's valuation, with Ark Invest projecting a $10 trillion market by 2030. Additionally, Morgan Stanley and Citi estimate the humanoid robot market at $5 trillion to $7 trillion.

Musk anticipates producing 100,000 Optimus units monthly within five years, potentially generating $30 billion in annual revenue.

Energy storage is another promising area, with Tesla deploying 14.2 GWh last quarter and 46.7GWh over the past year.

Musk's Trillion-Dollar Pay Package

In November 2025, Tesla shareholders approved a trillion-dollar pay package for Musk, aligning his compensation with the company’s growth in AI and robotics.

Musk has faced criticism over his compensation package, but he has defended it by highlighting the irony of critics who argue that Tesla is overvalued while simultaneously questioning his stock award.

