Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose Tuesday after OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman publicly reaffirmed his company’s commitment to the U.S. chipmaker.

Altman Reaffirms Support for Nvidia

In a post on X, Altman said Nvidia makes “the best AI chips in the world” and added that OpenAI intends to remain a major customer “for a very long time.” He also brushed aside the growing wave of speculation, calling it "insanity."

“We love working with NVIDIA and they make the best AI chips in the world. We hope to be a gigantic customer for a very long time. I don’t get where all this insanity is coming from,” he posted.

OpenAI Looks Beyond Nvidia for Inference

According to the Reuters report, OpenAI’s interest in alternative chips is tied to its increasing focus on inference, the process that allows AI systems such as ChatGPT to generate responses to users in real time. While Nvidia remains the dominant force in training large AI models, inference is emerging as a key battleground, drawing competition from rival chipmakers.

