Li Auto Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LI) head of autonomous driving will now reportedly lead the company's Robotics effort.

Shift In Strategy For Li Auto

Lang Xianpeng, the Chinese automaker's head of self-driving technology, will now be the company's head of hardware operations, which will see the Senior VP become responsible for Li Auto's robotics R&D, CnEVPost reported on Thursday, citing local Chinese media reports.

Li Auto didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Li Auto has also restructured its internal teams, with the autonomous driving team now a part of the software team, the report said. The company had outlined an $836 million investment in AI last year.

Robotics And Automakers

Meanwhile, Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng recently shared that the company's humanoid robot IRON would enter production in the latter half of this year amid a push towards Robotaxis and robotics.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock