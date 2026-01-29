The era of AI-generated "vibe coding" may be changing how software is built, but OpenAI's chair says the real revolution lies in autonomous AI agents reshaping the future of technology.

Vibe Coding Gains Popularity

On Wednesday, Bret Taylor, OpenAI's board chair, told the Big Technology Podcast that using AI to quickly build apps with natural language prompts will soon feel routine, but it's only a small part of a larger shift.

"Everyone’s looking at all the software use and saying, ‘How fast could I vibe code that?'” Taylor said. "I wonder if it’s the wrong question."

AI Agents To Replace Traditional Software

Taylor predicts that traditional apps, dashboards, and web forms will eventually be replaced by AI agent programs that can operate autonomously on databases and perform tasks without human intervention.

"Who’s making those agents is the question," he added. "Will you buy those agents off the shelf or build them yourself?"

While AI has dramatically lowered the cost of building software, Taylor cautioned that maintaining code and avoiding errors remains a challenge.

"That’s why most people would prefer to buy a solution off the shelf," he said.

AI Models, Vibe Coding Transform Software Development

Earlier, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted AI models could soon handle most tasks currently done by software engineers, noting his team had already stopped writing code manually.

He said AI-driven models could create next-generation software, though chip production and training time could limit full automation.

He said Nvidia used Claude extensively and recommended software companies adopt it, alongside tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Tech pioneer Andrew Ng said AI-assisted coding, or "vibe coding," had lowered the barrier to software development, enabling professionals across industries to innovate faster.

He emphasized that AI tools allowed faster, lower-cost projects while noting traditional computer science programs were struggling to keep up with AI demands.

Boris Cherny, creator of Anthropic’s Claude Code, said vibe coding is best for prototypes rather than mission-critical systems.

