Andrew Ng Says AI-Assisted 'Vibe Coding' Revolutionizing Software Development, Making Coding Accessible To CEOs, Non-Engineers

Tech pioneer Andrew Ng says AI-assisted coding, or "vibe coding," is lowering the barrier to software development and giving professionals across industries the tools to innovate faster than ever.

AI Coding Tools Make Software Development Accessible To Everyone

Speaking at Snowflake's Build conference on Monday, Ng emphasized that anyone from CEOs to marketers can benefit from coding skills when paired with AI, reported Business Insider.

"The bar to coding is now lower than it ever has been," Ng said.

He added, "People that code, be it CEOs and marketers, recruiters, not just software engineers, will really get more done than ones that don't."

Vibe Coding Helps Build Projects Faster, Cheaper, Smarter

Ng, founder of Google Brain and a Stanford professor, encouraged people to use AI tools rather than coding by hand.

"Don't code by hand. Don't do the old way. Get AI to help you to code," he said.

He highlighted that AI-assisted coding allows projects to be completed faster, at lower cost, and with less technical expertise, making it easier to pursue passion projects.

Ng also noted that traditional computer science curricula are struggling to keep pace with AI, resulting in rising unemployment among recent graduates.

"Even I can’t hire enough people that really know AI," he added.

AI Coding And Hardware Innovations Highlight Rapid AI Progress

Former Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI director and OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy said artificial general intelligence remained years away, warning that large language models were still unreliable and industry hype had created unrealistic expectations.

His view contrasted with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who predicted highly capable AI models by 2030.

In September, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveiled the Rubin CPX GPU for massive-context AI workloads, offering 7.5 times more performance than previous systems when paired with Vera CPUs and Rubin GPUs.

Earlier this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said AI could handle nearly all coding tasks within a year, though humans would still guide design and operations.

Y Combinator reported heavy AI use among its Winter 2025 startups, with most code generated by large language models, while Altman encouraged students to master AI tools like previous generations learned coding.

