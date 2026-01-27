Tesla Updates Free FSD Transfer Terms Ahead Of March 31 Deadline: Here's How To Qualify

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has shared updated terms for availing free Full Self-Driving (FSD) transfers on new purchases, which are slated to end on March 31 this year.

Free FSD Transfers

The automaker shared updated terms and conditions on FSD transfers via its official website on Tuesday, outlining that customers taking delivery of their new vehicles between April 24, 2025, and March 31, 2026, could be eligible for free FSD transfers.

The company shared that to avail the transfer, the customer should be "the legal owner and registrant of the current vehicle," with the FSD (Supervised) purchased outright.

FSD In The Spotlight

The news comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company would stop offering FSD with a one-time payment option after Valentine's Day next month, with Tesla offering the FSD system as a $99/month subscription. The move has been praised by Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest, which outlines that it would create increased value for customers.

Tesla's move to offer the service as a subscription only has raised questions about the motive behind this decision. The move could be tied to Musk’s trillion-dollar pay package approved by investors last November. Among others, the package outlines 10 million active FSD subscriptions as one of the milestones the CEO has to achieve with Tesla.

Tesla Q4 Earnings

Meanwhile, the automaker is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, where analysts expect the company's Robotaxi to take center stage. Tesla also provided company-compiled analyst estimates ahead of the earnings call, outlining $24.49 billion in revenue in Q4, of which the automotive revenue comprises $17.29 billion.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.99% to $430.90 at Market close on Tuesday, but gained 0.37% to $432.49 during the After-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock