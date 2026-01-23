Tesla Releases Analyst Estimates Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Call, Touts $24.5 Billion Revenue

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its company-compiled analyst estimates for the Elon Musk-led EV giant ahead of its fourth quarter earnings call next week.

$24 Billion Q4 Revenue

The company published the figures in an official press release on Thursday, citing data from 19 investment firms, including the likes of Wedbush Securities, UBS, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan & Chase, Morgan Stanley, Baird and more.

Analysts estimate Tesla will report $24.49 billion in the fourth quarter, of which the automotive revenue comprises $17.29 billion. Tesla's assets will be around $43.53 billion, analysts say.

Analysts estimate Tesla to report a profit of around $4.15 billion, with an operating income of $1.05 billion for Q4. As far as earnings per share are concerned, analysts predict Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) EPS of $0.44 per share, while the GAAP EPS figure is $0.30 per share.

2026 Estimates

Tesla also released 2026 estimates for the company, with total deliveries comprising 1,722,932 units for the year, of which Model 3 and Model Y would comprise 1.6 million units.

Analysts predict Non-GAAP EPS of $2.03 per share for 2026, while revenues would be $104 billion, of which $71 billion would be from the company's automotive business. Tesla's energy storage deployments would account for 65.1 GWh.

Tesla FSD Price Hike

The news comes as Elon Musk recently announced that the subscription fee of $99/month for Tesla's Full Self-Driving system would be hiked once the system's capabilities get better.

The decision comes after Musk announced that the company would stop offering FSD as a one-time payment of $8,000 upfront, opting instead for a monthly subscription fee of $99. The move has been hailed by Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest.

Driverless Robotaxis In Austin

The company also announced it is rolling out driverless, unsupervised Robotaxis in Austin. However, questions have been raised about the move, as videos showcased that the Robotaxi was being followed by a trailing car driven by humans as a possible monitor vehicle.

Elsewhere, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) partnered with Tesla to offer reduced rates for FSD-engaged driving, as the company claims data accessed by it showcased that the technology was safer than humans.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Quality and offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA rose 4.15% to $449.36 at Market close on Thursday, surging 0.28% further to $450.63 during Pre-market on Friday.

