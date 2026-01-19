Tesla Says Free FSD Transfer Will End On March 31: Here's How You Can Qualify

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has announced that the free Full Self-Driving (FSD) transfer service will end on March 31.

Free FSD Transfers Ending

The automaker has shared that customers would need to place an order for their new vehicle by March 31 to qualify for free FSD transfers, according to a post on the social media platform X on Monday by influencer Sawyer Merritt.

Tesla, starting April 2025, has been offering customers who already paid for the FSD service for their previous vehicle a chance to transfer the service to their new Tesla for free should they look to change/upgrade their vehicle.

Merritt also shared that customers opting for a free FSD transfer can take delivery of their vehicle after March 31 and still qualify, provided they placed an order before the deadline date.

FSD Will Be Subscription-Only

The news comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will stop offering the FSD service to customers with an upfront one-time payment of $8,000 post Valentine's Day next month. Tesla would only offer the service with the $99/month subscription.

The move has raised questions about the motive behind this decision, with speculation suggesting that it could be tied to Musk's trillion-dollar pay package, which outlines 10 million active FSD subscriptions as one of the milestones the CEO has to achieve with Tesla.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Quality and offers a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.24% to $437.50 at Market close on January 16, slipping 0.01% further to $437.44 during the After-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock