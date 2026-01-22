Lyft's Freenow Taps Ericsson Tech To Stop Ride-Hailing Scams

The push to make ride-hailing safer without slowing users down is gaining momentum as Vonage, a communications technology subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) , expands its partnership with Freenow by Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) .

The collaboration reflects a broader industry effort to quietly strengthen security at a time when digital fraud is becoming more targeted and costly for mobility platforms.

The companies said Thursday that Freenow is introducing Vonage’s Silent Authentication technology for U.S. customers, allowing the app to verify users through live mobile network signals instead of passwords or one-time codes.

Fraud has emerged as a growing threat to ride-hailing and multi-mobility apps, which often store payment details and process high volumes of rapid transactions. Tactics such as account takeovers, SIM swap schemes, and synthetic identities have pushed operators to look for verification methods that work behind the scenes without disrupting bookings or payments.

Under the expanded partnership, Freenow uses Vonage Network APIs to detect SIM changes and confirm user identities in real time. These checks run invisibly during key moments such as logins and payments, adding protection while keeping the customer experience intact.

Tim Ossenfort, EVP of Technology & Data at Freenow by Lyft, stated, “Launching Vonage Silent Authentication API for the U.S. customers marks a transformative milestone for Freenow by Lyft, the European taxi app serving nine markets and over 180 cities.”

Vonage CEO Niklas Heuveldop stated, “Network powered solutions by Vonage are transforming the mobility industry globally, redefining the rider and driver experience at scale.”

The rollout comes as Ericsson continues to reshape its global operations. The company recently announced plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs in Sweden, underscoring a broader shift toward efficiency while doubling down on network-driven services and enterprise technology.

Price Action: Lyft shares were down 0.11% at $18.47 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Ericsson shares were up 0.42%.

Image via Shutterstock