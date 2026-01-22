Bill Gates Is Teaming Up With OpenAI On $50 Million AI Project With The Goal Of Boosting Healthcare In Africa As Aid Shrinks

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and OpenAI are joining forces to launch a $50 million project to bring artificial intelligence to African healthcare systems.

New $50 Million Initiative Aims To Transform African Health Systems

The partnership, called Horizon1000, announced on Wednesday, will initially focus on Rwanda and expand to other African nations, working with local leaders to determine how AI can best support clinics and healthcare providers.

Microsoft is one of the biggest backers of OpenAI, the parent company of AI chatbot ChatGPT.

AI Could Double Clinic Efficiency, Reduce Paperwork

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Gates said the project will cover 1,000 primary healthcare clinics, aiming to make operations faster and more effective.

He continued saying that the goal is to improve the quality of work and if possible, double efficiency—reducing paperwork, organizing resources and helping patients understand when and where care is available.

Aid Cuts Highlight Urgency For Innovation

The initiative comes as international health aid has declined sharply.

The U.S. began cutting aid in early 2025, followed by other major donors, including the U.K. and Germany.

Overall, global health development assistance dropped nearly 27% last year, according to Gates Foundation estimates.

By leveraging AI, Horizon1000 aims to offset some of the impact of these aid reductions, ensuring clinics can continue providing essential care despite fewer resources.

