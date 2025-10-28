Microsoft Stock Moves Higher On New Deal With OpenAI

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced the next chapter of its partnership with OpenAI.

What To Know: Microsoft signed a new definitive agreement with OpenAI to support the company’s formation of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Following the recapitalization, Microsoft will hold a stake of approximately 27% in OpenAI Group PBC valued at approximately $135 billion.

The agreement preserves key elements of the existing partnership between the two companies. OpenAI will remain Microsoft's frontier model partner and Microsoft will continue to have exclusive IP rights and Azure API exclusivity until Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which will now be verified by an independent expert panel.

Microsoft’s IP rights for both models and products will be extended through 2032. The company’s IP rights to research are set to remain in place through 2030 or until an expert panel verifies AGI.

Microsoft also said that OpenAI has contracted to purchase an incremental $250 billion of Azure cloud computing services. As part of the deal, Microsoft will no longer have a right of first refusal to be OpenAI's compute provider.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 2.55% at $545.07 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

