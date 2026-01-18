Trump's 25% Tariff Threats Prompts South Korea To Secure Favorable Terms As Samsung And SK Hynix Brace For Impact

South Korea plans to negotiate with Washington to protect its memory chip industry after the Donald Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on select high-end AI semiconductors.

South Korea Eyes Exemptions On US Chip Tariffs

South Korea will seek preferential treatment for its semiconductor exports following the U.S. announcement of a 25% tariff on advanced AI chips, a presidential office spokesperson said Sunday, reported Reuters.

The move comes after the Trump administration cited national security concerns in targeting processors such as Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) H200 and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) MI325X.

Officials stressed that South Korea's trade deal with the U.S. already includes provisions ensuring the country will not face worse treatment than key competitors.

Limited Immediate Impact On Samsung And SK Hynix

On Saturday, South Korea's trade minister indicated that the new tariffs would have a limited effect on domestic chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix.

Trump Administration Signals More Tariffs Could Follow

The White House has described the 25% levy as "phase one" of a broader semiconductor strategy.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters earlier that further tariffs could be imposed depending on negotiations with countries and chipmakers.

Strategic Investments Strengthen Seoul's Leverage

South Korea has pledged $350 billion in U.S. investments across sectors like shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing, enhancing its bargaining position.

In December 2025, the U.S. cut general tariffs on Korean imports to 15%, retroactive to November and agreed to remove tariffs on airplane parts, aligning Korea's trade treatment with that of Japan and the EU.

