Alphabet Strengthens Nvidia Ties As Google Cloud Rolls Out Blackwell-Powered AI Infrastructure

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has expanded its long-running partnership with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) as Google Cloud begins deploying its latest Blackwell-based AI systems to support advanced enterprise and government workloads.

Google Cloud Brings Nvidia Blackwell Platform Online

Google Cloud is among the first cloud providers to offer Nvidia's Blackwell AI platform, giving customers access to next-generation GPUs and rack-scale systems designed for highly demanding workloads.

The infrastructure is available through Google Cloud's accelerator-optimized virtual machines, including A4X, A4 and G4 and is aimed at powering large-scale AI models, scientific simulations and emerging "agentic AI" systems that can reason and act autonomously.

Focus On Enterprise, Government, Sovereign AI

The expanded partnership places a strong emphasis on regulated and security-sensitive sectors.

By combining Google Distributed Cloud with Nvidia Blackwell hardware, organizations can run Google's Gemini AI models on their own premises rather than in the public cloud.

The setup supports confidential computing, allowing data and AI models to remain protected throughout their lifecycle, a key requirement for government, healthcare, and financial institutions.

Deep Integration Across Google Cloud Services

Nvidia's AI platform is tightly integrated across Google Cloud's ecosystem, including Vertex AI, Google Kubernetes Engine and Cloud Run.

This allows developers to train, deploy and scale AI applications at different levels of abstraction, from fully managed services to custom infrastructure configurations.

Open Models, Real-World AI Applications

Alphabet and Nvidia are also collaborating on open frameworks and models, with optimizations for tools such as JAX and the availability of Nvidia's Nemotron models through Google Cloud's AI model marketplace.

Beyond software, the partnership spans robotics, drug discovery, energy grid optimization and digital twin simulations, involving teams from Google DeepMind, Isomorphic Labs, and Alphabet's X division.

Price Action: Alphabet's Class A shares climbed 1.24% in regular trading and rose another 0.38% after hours, while Class C shares advanced 1.11% during the session and added 0.46% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia shares gained 0.47% in Tuesday's regular session to finish at $185.81 before slipping marginally to $185.80 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings place Nvidia in the 94th percentile for Growth and the 97th percentile for Quality. Click here to compare its performance with peers such as AMD, TSMC and others.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock