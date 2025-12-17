Jefferies Sees $198 Billion Revenue Potential By 2040 For Quantum Computing

The quantum computing industry is currently generating $1 billion in revenue, but this figure could skyrocket to $198 billion by 2040, according to a recent report by Jefferies.

Jefferies Sees Early-Stage Quantum Growth

Jefferies analysts, led by Kevin Garrigan, have initiated coverage of the quantum computing industry, identifying a potential “total addressable market” of up to $198 billion by 2040, reported Fortune.

Jefferies has rated three companies in the quantum industry: D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) , with a Buy rating each, and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) with a Hold rating. The analysts at Jefferies have also noted that the industry is being supported by both governments and major tech companies such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and IBM (NASDAQ:IBM) .

Quantum Computing, The Next AI?

Jefferies’ report comes shortly after Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on the same companies, also predicting a significant growth potential in the quantum computing sector. The firm envisions the quantum computing revolution as akin to the early GPU era, with the market poised to grow from roughly $1 billion currently to $205 billion by 2035.

The quantum computing industry has been gaining increasing attention from both investors and tech giants. In a recent interview, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai compared the current state of quantum computing to where AI was five years ago, suggesting that the industry is on the brink of a significant breakthrough.

D-Wave, IonQ Beat Revenue Estimates

D-Wave Quantum reported Q3 results showing 100% revenue growth to $3.8 million, GAAP gross profit up 156% to $2.7 million with a 71.4% gross margin, and bookings rising 80% quarter-over-quarter to $2.4 million.

Meanwhile, IonQ reported Q4 revenue of $39.9 million, surpassing the $27 million analyst estimate by 47.8%, and raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $106–110 million, above both its previous range of $82–100 million and the $91.3 million analyst consensus.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, D-Wave Quantum and IonQ surged 165.56% and 15.24%, respectively, as per Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

