CrowdStrike Says AI Prompts Are The New Malware

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) on Monday announced the general availability of Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR), expanding its Falcon platform to address what the company describes as the fastest-growing AI attack surface: the AI prompt and agent interaction layer.

The new offering is designed to secure how enterprises build, deploy, and use generative AI and agent-based systems, an area that has become increasingly exposed as organizations adopt AI across development and workforce workflows.

Expanding Protection Across the AI Stack

With Falcon AIDR, CrowdStrike said it now delivers the industry’s first unified platform that protects every enterprise AI layer. This includes data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and interactions, spanning from development environments through everyday workforce usage.

The company positions the release as a natural extension of its core endpoint security capabilities into AI systems, where prompts, decisions, and automated actions can be manipulated by adversaries.

Securing the AI Interaction Layer

Michael Sentonas, CrowdStrike president, explained that attackers increasingly inject hidden instructions into generative AI tools to influence or manipulate AI behavior. According to the company, this makes prompts and agent interactions a critical new attack surface.

Falcon AIDR is built to secure prompts, responses, and agent actions in real time. By extending protection to the interaction layer, CrowdStrike aims to ensure comprehensive coverage across modern AI infrastructure, where systems reason, decide, and act autonomously.

CrowdStrike noted that prompts now function much like traditional malware, requiring the same level of visibility and real-time defense that endpoint threats demand.

Visibility, Compliance, and Platform Integration

Beyond threat prevention, Falcon AIDR provides organizations with deeper visibility into AI usage and agent activity. The platform supports runtime logging, enabling compliance monitoring and post-incident investigations as enterprises face growing regulatory scrutiny around AI deployment.

The solution integrates fully with the broader Falcon platform, allowing customers to manage AI security alongside endpoint, identity, and cloud protections through a single, unified architecture.

CrowdStrike shares have gained about 48% year to date, reflecting strong investor interest in cybersecurity solutions tied to AI adoption.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were down 1.65% at $496.45 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Bluestork via Shutterstock