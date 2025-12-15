Elon Musk's Tesla To Solve Unsupervised Autonomy? Prediction Platform Kalshi Sees More Than 70% Chance Before April 2026

Bettors on Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction platform, have shared that there's more than a 70% chance of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) achieving Unsupervised autonomy.

Kalshi First Saw A 54% Chance

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, the official handle for the platform shared that there was a "54% chance Tesla releases “unsupervised” self-driving in the next 5 months."

However, at the time of writing this article, the platform showcases a 71% chance of Tesla achieving Unsupervised FSD before April 2026. Bettors have also predicted a 56% chance of unsupervised driverless tech before March 2026, while 46% bet on FSD's release before February 2026.

Source: Kalshi

What's Driving The Bettors' Bullish Stance

The stance comes as Tesla recently shared cryptic posts on the social media platform X on Sunday. "The fleet will wake up via over-the-air software update," the company said, teasing a future update that could enable unsupervised autonomous driving for Tesla vehicles.

The company also shared another post on Sunday, "Slowly, then all at once," it said.

Unsupervised FSD Testing Underway

The posts follow Tesla CEO Elon Musk's response to a video that surfaced online, showcasing a Tesla Model Y Robotaxi being driven autonomously in Austin. Musk confirmed that driverless testing was underway.

The testing could give Tesla a major boost to align with Musk's end-of-the-year timeline for driverless Robotaxis in Austin. Currently, the sector is dominated by Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous cab service Waymo, which recently hit the 14 million annual Robotaxi rides milestone.

Price Action: TSLA surged 2.70% to $458.96 at Market close on Friday, and surged 0.73% to $462.32 during the After-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

