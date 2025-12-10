The use cases for artificial intelligence have soared in recent years. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a unique use case for ChatGPT during his late-night talk show debut this week — and it got more laughs than applause.

What Sam Altman Uses ChatGPT For

As the co-founder and CEO of one of the largest AI companies in the world, Altman's son and future children will likely be impacted heavily by the sector.

It turns out that Altman is also using the technology to help raise his son.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Altman was asked by the host Jimmy Fallon if he used ChatGPT to help raise his baby.

"I feel kinda bad about it," Altman said.

Altman said he asks ChatGPT questions about his son, who was born via surrogacy in February 2025.

One example given by Altman was meeting another father and hearing that this dad's six-month-old son had already started crawling, while Altman's had not. That prompted Altman to go to the bathroom and ask ChatGPT questions about when the average child crawls and if his son is behind.

The OpenAI CEO said he "got a great answer back" and was told that it was normal for his son not to be crawling yet.

"I cannot imagine figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT. Clearly, people did it for a long time, no problem."

The comment got many laughs from Fallon and the audience.

"They did," Fallon responded.

Altman acknowledged that "clearly it was possible" to raise children without ChatGPT.

Altman's Comments Go Viral

Altman's late-night debut has gone viral for likely the bad reasons. Parenting blogs and experts have been weighing in on whether ChatGPT should be used.

A clip from the interview was shared by More Perfect Union on X and has over 15 million views. Among the most-viewed responses by users about Altman's parenting method are:

"If you cannot raise your child without AI, maybe you shouldn't have reproduced in the first place."

"Cheese salesman: I cannot imagine figuring out what to eat without cheese."

A post on Parents.com highlights that a child is the best indicator of a child's development and that health care providers are the best experts. The site also said that it is normal for babies not to crawl by six months and it is common advice shared in parenting books published decades ago.

Altman said in his interview that there are a lot of downsides to AI technology, but also a lot of upsides.

The OpenAI CEO would likely argue that ChatGPT is just as good as a baby book or doctor at providing answers and advice. For parents, it's up to them to determine whether ChatGPT is a tool to use or if it’s to be avoided when it comes to advice on raising children.

