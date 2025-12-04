Alex Karp Says Companies In 'Dire Trouble Go To The White House' For Bailouts, Palantir Isn't One Of Them: We 'Absorb The full Risk Of Our Failure'

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp, on Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook Summit, said that companies seeking government bailouts are often in "dire trouble," while stressing that his company does not fit that description.

Karp Says Failing Firms Seek White House Help

When asked whether the U.S. government taking stakes in tech companies could affect Palantir, Karp deflected, saying, "We’ll cross that road when we get there."

He continued saying, "My understanding is people who are in dire trouble go to the White House and ask for money and they say we’ve made terrific business decisions and we want your help."

Karp framed the comment in a broader critique of corporate bailouts, arguing that many business leaders make reckless choices, receive taxpayer support and continue earning large bonuses, while ordinary citizens bear the real costs.

"I’ll tell you the biggest problem. No one believes the institutions are credible… Because these business leaders make completely stupid decisions and they get bailed out. A year later, they’re getting huge bonuses and what do the American people get? Nothing," Karp stated.

See Also: Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price Prediction: 2025, 2026, 2030

Palantir Takes Ownership Of Wrong Decisions: Karp

The CEO contrasted Palantir's path with companies that rely on government assistance, highlighting the firm's willingness to accept risk.

At Palantir, we "absorb the full risk of our failure," Karp said, noting that every major decision, from going public to building large data platforms for the government, was initially criticized but ultimately proved successful.

He also described the company's internal culture, which encourages accountability and flat structures so errors are immediately visible and addressed.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Independence, Long-term Vision

Karp also said that Palantir's independence from political or financial bailouts allows it to make bold decisions without external pressure. He argued that accountability and absorbing the consequences of mistakes are central to sustaining long-term success in the technology and national security sectors.

Palantir Beats Q3 Estimates With Surging US Growth

In November, Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, topping analyst expectations of $1.09 billion. The company also reported adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, ahead of the 17 cents per share forecast, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue climbed 63% from a year earlier, driven by strong U.S. growth. U.S. revenue rose 77% to $883 million, with U.S. commercial sales surging 121% to $397 million and U.S. government revenue increasing 52% to $486 million.

Palantir currently has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion. The company has gained 134.18% year-to-date. The stock ranks strongly in Momentum and Growth in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings and continues to show a positive long-term price trend. Click here for a deeper look at the stock, its peers and competitors.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: slyellow / Shutterstock.com