Dan Ives Sees 1 Trillion Future For Palantir Over 2 To 3 Years, Says Alex Karp-Led Company 'Playing A Different Game'

Tech stocks could see another year of double-digit gains, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who predicts another rally led by advances in artificial intelligence.

Next Stage of ‘The AI Revolution’

On Monday, Ives said that he expects major tech names tied to artificial intelligence to rally “anywhere from 20 to 25%” in 2026, during his appearance on CNBC’s “Fast Money.”

He emphasized that the “AI revolution stocks,” as he called them, would be the key drivers of this growth, while adding that this was the beginning of the next stage of this revolution.

Ives highlighted a sharp uptick in AI-related deal activity, especially among hyperscalers. He said recent checks show that roughly 20% to 25% of deals have been fast-tracked over just the past few weeks, which, in his view, is a clear sign of the “beginning of the monetization of the AI revolution.”

Palantir To Touch $1 Trillion In 2 To 3 Years

Speaking on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , Ives said that despite the stock getting “hammered right after earnings,” he remains confident in the company's long-term value.

He said it was time to “triple down” on the stock, because over the next two to three years, he sees a “$1 trillion market cap” for the company despite its high current valuations, citing its unique position in the AI landscape, especially within the enterprise space.

“They're playing a different game,” he said, adding that the market has yet to fully grasp the magnitude of what the company is building, and this disconnect leaves significant upside on the table.

Palantir shares were down nearly 20% in November, marking the company’s worst month since 2023, owing to growing AI valuation concerns. The stock was down 0.57% on Monday, closing at $167.49, and is down 0.19% overnight.

The stock scores high on Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the long run. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

