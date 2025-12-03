Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is teaming up with LotusFlare to help telecom carriers sell advanced network functions through application programming interfaces, part of a broader industry push to monetize 5G-era capabilities.

In conjunction with this partnership, Ericsson has acquired a minority stake in LotusFlare as the companies plan integration blueprints for an API exposure layer that covers access controls and customer consent.

The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.

LotusFlare's DNO Cloud platform adds consent management and digital commerce tools designed to support how carriers expose network capabilities via APIs.

Ericsson said the joint blueprints will map common deployment scenarios, allowing carriers to move more quickly from technical rollout to revenue.

Carriers and suppliers are chasing new growth as traditional connectivity revenue faces pressure. Network APIs provide developers and enterprises with a means to access premium features tied to performance and security, an effort that vendors anticipate will accelerate alongside 5G and AI-driven applications.

Niklas Heuveldop, CEO of Vonage and senior vice president leading Ericsson's global communications platform business, said pairing Ericsson networks with LotusFlare's network abstraction and related ecosystem partners could help carriers "unlock new network capabilities."

Ericsson has also collaborated with industry partners to validate next-generation core infrastructure. A separate initiative aims to validate dual-mode 5G core technology as operators modernize their networks.

ERIC Price Action: ERIC stock was down 0.10% at $9.61 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

