BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on Tuesday grabbed a major design win for QNX with one of the leading Chinese automakers for integrating QNX Sound into its next-generation luxury EVs in 2026.

Details

The win underscores QNX’s growing adoption as a scalable, high-performance software-defined audio platform.

QNX Sound is a digital audio platform for software-defined vehicles that separates audio software from hardware, integrating voice processing, media playback, alerts, and noise control into a single system.

This streamlines development, reduces hardware requirements, and accelerates time-to-market for automakers.

The platform can cut hardware costs by $21 per mass-market vehicle and $98 per premium model, reduce PCB surface area by up to 44%, and lower weight by up to 28%, enhancing EV range and energy efficiency.

By eliminating traditional DSPs and simplifying amplifiers, QNX enables OEMs to consolidate hardware, reduce part counts, achieve volume efficiencies, and accelerate time-to-market while lowering long-term development costs.

Management Commentary

William Dong, Chief Representative of Greater China, QNX, said, “China’s EV market is setting the pace for global innovation, and we’re proud to be part of that momentum.”

“This win reinforces QNX’s role as a strategic enabler for automakers seeking scalable, software-defined solutions that deliver premium in-cabin experiences quickly and cost-effectively.”

BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares were up 0.50% at $4.00 during after-hours trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock