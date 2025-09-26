BlackBerry Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) posted upbeat second-quarter results on Thursday.

BlackBerry reported quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.01. Quarterly revenue of $129.6 million, up 3% year-over-year, beating the Street estimate of $122.1 million.

For the third quarter, BlackBerry expects earnings per share of 2 cents-4 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 3 cents. Furthermore, the company expects sales to be between $132 million and $140 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.73 million.

Blackberry anticipates FY26 adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents-15 cents (prior 8 cents-10 cents), versus the consensus estimate of 9 cents. Additionally, the company expects sales to be between $519 million and $541 million (prior: $508 million to $538 million), compared to the consensus estimate of $530.61 million.

BlackBerry shares gained 5.7% to $4.9150 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BlackBerry following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained BlackBerry with a Neutral and raised the price target from $5 to $5.5.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5.

