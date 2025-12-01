Elon Musk Shares 3 'Most Important' Aspects Of AI — Warns AI Can 'Go Insane' Because Of This Reason: 'Don't Force An AI...'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk thinks these three fundamental aspects of AI are important.

Potentially Destructive Technology

"There's some danger when you create powerful technology; the technology can be potentially destructive," Musk said when asked about his worries with AI in an interview with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on Sunday. Musk also shared that humanity wasn't "guaranteed" to have "a positive future" with AI.

"In my opinion, it's really important that AI have pursuing truth as the most important thing," adding that companies shouldn't force AI to believe "falsehoods." He also added that "appreciation of beauty" is also important for AI models.

"Truth and beauty and curiosity. I think those are the three most important things for AI," Musk said, adding that "AI can go insane" if it is forced to believe falsehoods. "Don't force an AI to lie," Musk said, citing author Arthur C. Clarke's novel ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.'

Convergence Of Musk's Enterprises

Musk also doubled down on his ambition of having solar-powered AI satellites in deep space, adding that humanity would need those satellites to "harness a non-trivial amount of the energy of the sun." Musk has said that the orbital datacenters were a more cost-effective solution than its ground-based counterparts on Earth.

He also shared that AI could lead to a convergence of his various enterprises. Musk said that AI is a "confluence of Tesla expertise and SpaceX expertise.” He also called Tesla "the world leader in real-world AI,” touting the automaker's progress with self-driving technology, which has recently garnered praise for its improvements.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.84% to $430.17 at market close on Friday. It also recorded a slight surge of 0.01% to $430.20 in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock