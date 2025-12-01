Ross Gerber Says Uber Is 'Cooked' Amid Waymo's San Francisco Expansion: 'Uber Drivers Better Start…'

Investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber thinks that Alphabet Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) self-driving company Waymo's expansion in San Francisco could pose a challenge for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) .

Uber Is ‘Cooked,' Says Ross Gerber

In a post on the social media platform X on Friday, Gerber shared that Waymo's expansion into San Francisco has resulted in a 10% market share for the company in the region, adding that the market share was from just the Waymo app. "Uber is cooked," Gerber said.

"Uber drivers better start upgrading the experience because I prefer Waymo 10x more than an uber driver," the investor shared in his post.

Waymo Is A Leader

The comments follow Gerber's earlier comments, where he hailed Waymo as a leader in autonomous driving cabs. "Waymo is well ahead in the robotaxi business and getting further by the week," Gerber said in a post on the social media platform X.

The investor had also shared that he was impressed by the improvements to Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system after the updates, saying that it was a "big step-up" from the previous iterations of the technology.

Tesla also recently began offering free FSD rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe amid a planned European expansion of its self-driving technology.

Uber CEO Offers High-Paying AI Jobs, WeRide Rollout

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the platform will offer high-paying artificial intelligence gigs to drivers on its platform. The ride-hailing giant will launch a pilot operation for its Digital Tasks, which will allow users to complete short AI-related gigs through the Uber Driver app. The initiative is already operating in India, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the company also kicked off autonomous driving operations with WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) in the UAE as Abu Dhabi became the first city in the Middle East, as well as the first market outside the U.S., to offer level 4 autonomous driving cabs on the Uber platform.

Price Action: UBER surged 2.19% to $87.54 at market close on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

