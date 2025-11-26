Nasdaq Deepens Regtech Alliance With Revolut

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock traded mostly in a flat range on Wednesday after announcing it expanded its regulatory technology partnership with global fintech Revolut.

The companies are broadening a long-term relationship built around Nasdaq AxiomSL, a cloud-enabled regulatory reporting and risk platform.

The software helps most global systemically important banks meet complex reporting and capital rules in multiple jurisdictions.

Unified Reporting Backbone For European Operations

Revolut has consolidated much of its reporting infrastructure on Nasdaq AxiomSL across Europe.

The company recently finished integrating United Kingdom workflows, creating a single framework designed to support rapid international growth and new license requirements.

Revolut Seeks Scale Without Sacrificing Agility.

“As we expand our global footprint, we are committed to ensuring our underlying infrastructure scales with us and strengthens our ability to operate,” said Murray Laister, head of group regulatory reporting at Revolut.

“Our partnership with Nasdaq offers the flexibility, transparency and control to meet regulatory expectations across jurisdictions – without slowing down innovation and growth,” he added.

Nasdaq Positions AxiomSL As Compliance Backbone

“Revolut is at the forefront of digital banking transformation, and we’re excited to support their journey,” said Ed Probst, head of regulatory technology at Nasdaq.

“Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible innovation and scalable compliance. By deploying Nasdaq AxiomSL, Revolut is building a future-ready infrastructure that adapts to regulatory evolution.”

Revolut uses Nasdaq AxiomSL to bring together regulatory data from numerous entities into one centralized environment.

The setup aims to reduce the cost and complexity of running separate reporting stacks for each country while preserving data quality for audits and supervisory reviews.

Nasdaq Expands Role As Infrastructure Provider

Nasdaq says its technology supports more than 135 market infrastructure operators, 35 central banks and regulators, and over 3,800 financial institutions. That reach underscores its push to become a scaled platform partner for firms modernizing trading, risk and reporting systems.

Revolut, founded in the United Kingdom in 2015, now serves more than 65 million customers worldwide.

NDAQ Price Action: Nasdaq shares were down 0.01% at $89.13 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

