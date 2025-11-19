Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) has introduced its fourth-generation autonomous truck lineup, a redesigned platform built to reduce costs and extend vehicle durability as the company pushes toward large-scale commercial driverless freight.

The Gen-4 system, co-developed with manufacturing partners including SANY Truck, uses 100% automotive-grade components and cuts the bill-of-materials cost by roughly 70% compared to the previous generation.

The company said the trucks leverage components from its latest Robotaxi platform, enabling a service life of 20,000 hours—equivalent to about 1 million kilometers of freight operation.

Pony AI plans to build the first two Gen-4 models on battery-electric platforms and aims for mass production at a thousand-unit scale. Initial fleet deployment is expected in 2026.

Robotaxi Safety Architecture Extends to Freight Operations

The new trucks incorporate Pony AI’s fully redundant Robotaxi safety architecture, a design intended to ensure continuous, uninterrupted autonomous operation.

As China accelerates efforts to modernize its logistics networks, the company expects the Gen-4 platform to help reduce freight costs and improve overall efficiency.

Regulatory Momentum Builds Across Key Cities

The product debut comes amid a series of operational milestones. On October 31, Pony AI secured Shenzhen’s first citywide permit for fully driverless commercial robotaxis.

The permit, issued jointly to Pony AI and leading taxi operator Shenzhen Xihu, authorizes autonomous ride-hailing services across the city. Operations will begin in Nanshan, Qianhai, and Baoan districts before expanding citywide.

Separately, Pony AI recently produced its 300th ARCFOX Alpha T5 robotaxi as it continues scaling toward broader commercial deployment.

IPO Activity and Strategic Investment Interest

On November 6, Pony AI launched its Hong Kong initial public offering of 41.96 million shares. A media report indicated that Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) plans to invest approximately $100 million in the offering, signaling continued global interest in autonomous mobility platforms.

Investor attention has also come from institutional buyers. As of November 10, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased 173,798 Pony AI shares, valued at approximately $2.51 million.

Price Action: PONY shares were trading higher by 0.88% to $12.57 premarket at last check Wednesday.

