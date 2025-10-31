Pony AI Achieves Major Milestone With Shenzhen Driverless Commercial Permit

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) shares traded higher in premarket on Friday after the company disclosed that it has received Shenzhen's first citywide permit for fully driverless commercial robotaxi operations.

Details

This marks a major step toward large-scale driverless commercialization in one of China's major cities.

The permit, jointly issued to Pony.ai and Shenzhen Xihu Corporation Limited, which is the city's largest taxi operator, authorizes fully driverless robotaxi services across Shenzhen.

The companies will launch operations in Nanshan, Qianhai, and Baoan, with plans to expand citywide.

Notably, this week, Pony.ai launched its Hong Kong IPO of 41,955,700 Class A shares in a public offering and an international offering, both starting October 28, 2025.

Recent Key Events

A media report stated that Uber is planning to invest about $100 million in Pony AI’s share sale.

Also, the company disclosed that it had produced its 300th ARCFOX Alpha T5 robotaxi, a significant production milestone that accelerates its push toward large-scale commercial services.

Price Action: PONY shares are up 5.31% at $20.81 premarket at the last check on Friday.

