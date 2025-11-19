Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is doubling down on private-cloud modernization, expanding its partnership with NEC Corporation to accelerate enterprise adoption of VMware Cloud Foundation.

The Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rival is expanding its partnership with NEC by advancing the adoption of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) to restructure private cloud infrastructure.

NEC will implement VCF within its own IT systems as part of its “Client Zero” strategy, gaining hands-on expertise that will help the company more effectively deliver VCF-based solutions to customers.

Also Read: Broadcom’s 10GW AI Deal With OpenAI Could Generate Up To $300 Billion Revenue, Analysts Highlight Growth From Custom Silicon And Networking Solutions

VCF Gains Momentum As Enterprises Scale Hybrid Cloud

VCF serves as an integrated cloud platform that brings the flexibility and speed of public cloud environments to private cloud deployments while maintaining strong security, high performance, and lower total cost of ownership.

The platform allows organizations to operate traditional workloads, modern applications, and AI systems consistently on a single infrastructure. Today, nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies already use VCF in their environments.

With this enhanced collaboration, NEC will strengthen its ability to support customers in building secure, hybrid cloud environments while accelerating digital transformation.

NEC already offers VCF-based solutions through its BluStellar Scenario value-creation model and has begun delivering VCF as a managed service—known as NEC Private Cloud Infrastructure powered by VMware—providing customers with more agile cloud resources starting October 2025.

Broadcom Builds Momentum With AI-Driven Infrastructure

Broadcom, now valued at roughly $1.6 trillion, has gained 47% year-to-date as demand for its custom silicon and networking equipment climbs amid the broader AI boom.

Last week, the company unveiled an open, extensible ecosystem for VMware Cloud Foundation designed to help customers build, connect, protect, and scale modern private-cloud environments across diverse infrastructure types.

Price Action: AVGO stock was trading higher by 0.53% to $342.30 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock