Alexandr Wang's Advice To Kids Sparks Backlash — Question Raised If Mark Zuckerberg Made A 'Big Mistake' Paying $14.3 Billion For Meta's New AI Chief

Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) newly appointed Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, has drawn sharp criticism after his advice to young people about "vibe coding" went viral, leaving many questioning Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's $14.3 billion investment.

Alexandr Wang Urges Kids To Master AI Early

During his September appearance on The TBPN Show at Meta Connect 2025, Wang urged children to start exploring artificial intelligence early, comparing today's moment in AI to the dawn of personal computing.

He said that those who spend "10,000 hours" learning and experimenting with AI tools will have a major advantage in the future economy.

He added that adults often lack the time to deeply experiment with new tools, while teenagers have the opportunity to "live and breathe AI the way early tech pioneers like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook founder Zuckerberg did with computers decades ago.

The clip, shared by TBPN on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend, quickly went viral — but not for the reasons Wang likely intended.

Critics Question Meta's AI Direction

Social media users slammed the remarks as tone-deaf and out of touch. One user asked if this is really what Meta paid $14.3 billion for, while another called replacing Yann LeCun with Wang "a big mistake" by Zuckerberg.

Others argued that telling kids to "vibe code" ignored the need for broader education and critical thinking skills. This kind of advice, one commenter said, is why colleges now need remedial math and reading courses.

…Some Defend Wang's Message

Not everyone disagreed. A few users said Wang's point was misunderstood, noting that early exposure to technology often gives young people a long-term edge. One commenter recalled learning QBASIC as a child and credited it for sparking a lifelong passion for coding.

The hosts of the TBPN Show, John Coogan and Jordi Hays, also defended Wang, saying they agreed with his advice.

They pointed out that if they had access to today's AI tools when they were teens, they could've learned faster and built more — so Wang's message wasn't wrong, just misunderstood.

Meta's $14.3 Billion AI Shake-Up

Wang's comments come as Meta undergoes a major AI leadership shift. Following its multibillion-dollar investment in Scale AI, Wang now leads Meta's new Superintelligence Labs.

Meta's longtime Chief AI Scientist LeCun is now reportedly preparing to exit for a startup.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, META has maintained a downward trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance details are available here.

