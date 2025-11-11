iPhone Pocket For $230? Marques Brownlee Says It's A 'Litmus Test For People Who'll Buy/Defend Anything' From Apple

On Tuesday, Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, criticized Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new $230 "iPhone Pocket," calling it an example of how far brand loyalty can go.

MKBHD Calls Out Apple's ‘Litmus Test' Accessory

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Brownlee wrote, "TWO hundred and thirty dollars.. This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases."

Apple's $230 iPhone Pocket: Fashion Meets Function

His statement came after Apple unveiled the iPhone Pocket, a 3D-knitted, cross-body pouch designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods and small essentials.

The limited-edition accessory was developed by the Issey Miyake Design Studio, the same Japanese label behind Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks.

The pouch can be worn as a sling bag, on the wrist, or attached to a handbag and comes in short and long strap options.

The short strap version, priced at $149.95, is available in eight colors, including lemon, mandarin, purple, and black. The long strap edition, retailing at $229.95, comes in sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

Available Nov. 14 In Select Apple Stores

The iPhone Pocket will go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at select Apple Stores across the U.S., the U.K., Japan, France, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Greater China.

Last month, Apple posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $102.17 billion, while earnings came in at $1.85 per share, topping estimates of $1.76 per share.

According to Benzinga Pro, the company has surpassed expectations on both revenue and earnings for 11 consecutive quarters.

Apple Inc. shares rose 2.16% to $275.25 on Tuesday. Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place AAPL in the 95th percentile for Growth and 84th for Quality, underscoring its robust performance compared with industry peers.

