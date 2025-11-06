Tesla Roadster 3 Years Away From Production — Could Sport 2-Door Design Amid Elon Musk's 'Unforgettable Demo,' 'Flying Car' Claims: Report

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly some time away from kicking off the Roadster's production following a recent job listing that sparked buzz about the highly anticipated successor to Tesla's first-ever sports car.

Production Two To Three Years Away

The production of the Roadster is at least two to three years away, according to a report by Business Insider on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. According to the sources cited in the report, the latest designs for the Roadster suggest a 2-seater configuration with butterfly doors.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Elon Musk Touts ‘Unforgettable' Demo

The news comes following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's appearance on an episode of the podcast hosted by media personality Joe Rogan, where he teased an "unforgettable" demo for the Roadster, also hinting that the Roadster could be a “flying car.”

Tesla had also earlier filed for a patent detailing an active aerodynamic system for the Roadster that could suck air through a series of fans to generate downforce "across varying conditions,” the filing said. The filing also mentioned that the system could be used to make the car hover by reversing the air flow.

Sam Altman Vs Elon Musk Over The Roadster

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO and founder Sam Altman faced off against Musk in a series of social media posts about the former's Roadster booking. Altman alleged that Tesla had failed to reimburse him for $50,000 he paid to book the Roadster after he canceled his booking.

Altman was criticized by Musk in a post, saying that the refund was fulfilled within 24 hours after the issue surfaced. Altman isn't the only one who canceled his booking for the Roadster with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, also canceled one of the two Roadster reservations he had made.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos On Shutterstock.com