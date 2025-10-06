Elon Musk-Led Tesla Releases Cryptic Teasers: Could This Finally Be Affordable Model Y Or Roadster?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released a cryptic teaser, leading to speculation about possible upcoming models, including the highly anticipated Roadster.

An Affordable Model Y?

On Sunday, Tesla shared a video of what appear to be headlights on the social media platform X. The video, shared with no captions, is one in a series of mysterious posts shared by the company recently.

In another post, the company shared another video which showcased an apparent turbine with a Tesla logo on it spinning rapidly before the video fades into black and a date "10/7" can be seen on the screen, raising questions about what could happen on October 7th.

Tesla's Model Y, Roadster Speculations

The posts have led to speculation about what it could possibly be, with influencer Farzad predicting that the teaser showcases an affordable version of the Model Y, sharing a picture of what is purported affordable Model Y SUV in a post on X.

It's worth noting that talks of an affordable Model Y have been around for a while, with Musk himself confirming during Tesla's Q2 earnings call that the affordable model would be a trimmed-down Model Y.

Experts like Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, say that any such trimmed-down variants would offer no "incremental volume" in the Tesla lineup and affect sales.

Another user, Jacob Hilton, opined that it could be a new GPU, which could also make sense given Musk and Tesla's recent push towards AI and Robotics as part of the Master Plan IV recently unveiled by Tesla, which marked a shift away from EVs.

A Tesla Roadster Patent?

However, the turbine could also be a nod towards the Tesla Roadster as the EV giant had earlier filed a patent for an adaptive aerodynamics system which could suck air through a series of fans to generate downforce "across varying conditions," the patent filing, dated April 29, 2025, and granted on August 5th, 2025, said.

Source: USPTO

Fiddling with aerodynamic systems in vehicles isn't new for Tesla, as the company most recently filed a patent for an aerodynamic system, which describes an inflatable mechanism in the bed of the Cybertruck, to improve efficiency and range, especially when towing loads.

Source: USPTO

What's interesting about the turbines, however, is that Musk in 2024 had said that the new Tesla Roadster would be able to fly. Could Musk's post have teased the active aerodynamics design that Tesla patented?

Be that as it may, Tesla's Roadster remains an enigmatic figure in the auto industry, with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, recently confirming that he has canceled his booking for the vehicle after eight years. Brownlee paid $50,000 to book the vehicle.

