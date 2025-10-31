OpenAI's Sam Altman Calls Out Tesla After Failing To Get $50K Roadster Refund: 'Felt Like A Long Time…'

OpenAI founder Sam Altman has slammed Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) over the company's highly anticipated Roadster, which could be slated to start production imminently.

A Tale In Three Acts, Says Sam Altman

Detailing an email exchange with Elon Musk's EV giant in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Altman shared screenshots of emails he sent to Tesla to cancel his Roadster reservation. "A tale in three acts," Altman captioned the post.

The screenshots detail Altman making a reservation for the Roadster back in 2018, paying the $50,000 amount required to reserve the vehicle. However, Altman then shared a screenshot of another email he sent to cancel the booking and initiate a $50K refund, only to find that the purported email doesn't exist anymore.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

It's worth noting that Tesla's official website is still allowing customers to make reservations for the Roadster, demanding a $5,000 upfront payment and the other $45,000 payment to be made via a wire transfer within 10 days of the initial payment.

Under the Roadster Reservation Agreement, Tesla says the amount is fully refundable. "Until you enter into the Motor Vehicle Purchase Agreement, your Reservation may be cancelled at any time through your Tesla Account and for any reason, by either you or us, in which case you will receive a full refund of your Reservation Payment," Tesla says.

Adding more context to the matter, Altman, in the replies under the initial post, shared that he "really was excited for the car!" adding that delays were understandable, but "7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait."

Tesla's Roadster Patent, MKBHD Shares Roadster Woes

The news comes as Tesla had recently filed a patent application with the USPTO, detailing an adaptive aerodynamic system that could suck air through a series of fans to generate downforce. The patent was granted in early August this year.

Meanwhile, Altman isn't the only one looking to cancel his reservation, as popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, shared that he also recently canceled one of the two Roadster reservations the influencer made eight years ago, paying the $50,000 reservation fee.

