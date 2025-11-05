Stellantis Recalls 320K Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler Hybrid Vehicles Over Battery Fire Risk — NHTSA Issues Parking Warning

Jeep, Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) has issued a recall for several Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) over a fire risk.

High-Voltage Battery May Fail

The company is recalling over 320,065 units of the 2022-2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe (228,221 units) and 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe (91,844 units) vehicles, it said on Tuesday.

According to NHTSA, the issue stems from a problem with the high-voltage battery in the vehicles. "The high voltage battery may fail internally and lead to a vehicle fire while parked or driving," the NHTSA filing said. The filing also mentioned that the affected units "may have a battery pack with cells that have separator damage," which could be the cause.

The agency also advised owners to park the vehicle outside in an open space away from structures and also cautioned owners against charging their vehicles, as the "remedy is not yet available."

Stellantis' U.S. Plans, Pony AI Partnership

The news comes following the company's third-quarter earnings call, where CEO Antonio Filosa reiterated the importance of the U.S. market for the automaker. He highlighted the company's $13 billion investment in the U.S., which will help Stellantis boost production by 50% and reduce tariff exposure.

Stellantis also announced a partnership with Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) to develop level 4 autonomous driving vans, with initial testing of the autonomous fleet to take place in Luxembourg this year, with a planned expansion across Europe in 2026.

Ford Recall Woes

Meanwhile, Stellantis rival Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) continues to grapple with recall issues, which currently stand at 134. The company's CEO Jim Farley said that the recalls represent the largest "near-term opportunity" for the automaker. Farley's comments come amid a technician shortage for the automaker in the U.S.

