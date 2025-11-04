Tesla Will Soon Let Customers Gift FSD Subscriptions In US Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will allow customers in the U.S. to gift the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package to others soon.

Check out the current price of TSLA here.

Ready Before The Holidays

Influencer Sawyer Merritt took to the social media platform X on Sunday, showcasing an earlier interaction he had with Raj Jegannathan, a senior VP at the automaker, after Merritt outlined being able to gift FSD subscriptions to people before the holidays.

"Will have it ready before holidays!" Jegannathan said in a response to Merritt's post. Jegannathan was recently in the news after he was appointed as the Head of Sales for the EV giant after multiple key personnel left the automaker.

Musk Touts FSD Amid NHTSA Investigation

The news comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently touted the FSD system's capabilities, claiming that it was spreading faster than any other technology despite an ongoing NHTSA probe into the system, which has affected over 2.88 million vehicles.

As FSD is a crucial element of Tesla's Robotaxi operations, Musk, despite the apparent optimism and confidence in the technology, rolled back on a key Robotaxi promise, which included serving half the population of the U.S. with Tesla Robotaxis. The company is now targeting a rollout in 8-10 major cities.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Imagn