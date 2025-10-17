Leidos Bets On AI With VML To Strengthen US Defense

Leidos Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and VML, a subsidiary of WPP Plc (NYSE:WPP), have unveiled Imperium, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform engineered to bolster U.S. information operations by assisting defense agencies in the timely detection and effective countering of emerging national security threats.

The company said that the creation of Imperium is the result of a concentrated, three-year investment, leveraging the combined expertise of Leidos in AI and VML in global communications.

Leidos specifically integrated its proprietary Trusted Mission AI into the platform. This purpose-built technology drives faster, more expansive data analysis and insights, distinguishing itself through transparency and explainability features essential for providing operators with reliable, mission-ready intelligence for national security applications.

Also Read: What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Leidos Holdings

Operational Significance for Combatant Commands

Imperium is strategically positioned to enhance the agility and speed with which U.S. combatant commands execute and assess information operations.

Initial testing validated the platform’s potential for immediate operational impact, demonstrating that Imperium can significantly boost mission planning efficiency, including by reducing certain tasks from days to hours.

Commenting on the launch, Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president for national security, underscored the platform’s strategic importance. “Developing timely, strategic information operations capabilities is a critical component in keeping the U.S. and our allies safe,” McCarthy said. “Powered by our collaboration with VML, Imperium is designed to deliver faster, more agile information operations capabilities.”

Broader Infrastructure Initiatives

In a separate but related effort showcasing its broader push into AI-enabled infrastructure and securing critical systems globally, Leidos is also working to modernize Kazakhstan’s air traffic control system through a nationwide communications upgrade.

Price Action: LDOS shares were trading lower by 1.33% to $181.95 at last check Friday. WPP was down 1.99%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock