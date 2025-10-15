Jim Cramer Envies AMD, Dell Shareholders Because He Likes Those Stocks 'So Much' — Unfortunately, They 'Left The Train' Without Him

On Wednesday, Jim Cramer said he is envious of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shareholders after missing out on their explosive stock rallies this year.

Cramer Expresses Regret Over Missing AMD, Dell Stock Rally

"How much envy I feel for AMD and DELL shareholders because I like the stocks so much but they left the train without me, for the last 50 points!" CNBC's Mad Money host wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

AI Boom Sends AMD And Dell Shares Soaring

Cramer's comment came as both companies continue to surge amid the global artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.

AMD shares have skyrocketed nearly 98% year-to-date, while Dell is up roughly 32% over the same period, according to Benzinga Pro.

AMD has gained more than $50 per share in just this month, fueled by growing demand for its AI chips. Dell, now trading around $153.70, has climbed from about $103 in May 2025.

Wall Street Analysts Turn Even More Bullish

Analysts remain strongly bullish on both stocks. Wedbush's Matt Bryson raised his AMD price target from $190 to $270, maintaining an Outperform rating, while HSBC's Frank Lee lifted his target to a Street-high $310.

The optimism followed AMD's announcement that Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure will deploy 50,000 AMD Instinct MI450 AI chips in 2026 — part of the first public AI supercluster powered by AMD GPUs.

Meanwhile, Dell has also drawn praise from major investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS, all of which boosted their price targets after the company raised its long-term revenue and earnings guidance.

Dell now expects 7%–9% annual revenue growth and 15%+ annual adjusted earnings growth through 2030, along with a 10% yearly dividend increase.

AMD ranks highly in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings for Momentum, Growth and Quality, highlighting strong performance across short, medium and long-term trends. See a complete analysis, including how it compares to peers and competitors.

