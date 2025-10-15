Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls It A 'Monumental Day' As Google Partners With AdaniConneX And Airtel To Set Up $15 Billion AI Hub In India

On Tuesday, Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google announced plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years to build a massive artificial intelligence data center in India. This deal marks the tech giant's largest investment in the country to date.

Google Bets On India's AI Infrastructure

The new AI hub will be built in the port city of Visakhapatnam and serve as Google's largest AI data center outside the U.S.

The facility will have an initial power capacity of 1 gigawatt and form part of Google's broader plan to expand global data infrastructure amid soaring demand for AI services.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the Indian and U.S. governments to harness AI responsibly and drive transformative impact for society," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

See Also: Google Tightens ‘Work From Anywhere’ Policy, With Even 1 Remote Day Counting As Full Week: Report

Gautam Adani And Airtel Partner With Google

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, also shared news about his company AdaniConneX‘s partnership with Google and Bharti Airtel to develop the facility and its supporting infrastructure.

"A monumental day for India!" Adani wrote on X. formerly Twitter, "Proud to partner with Google to build India's largest AI data center campus — engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence."

Trade Tensions Shadow Historic Investment

The announcement comes amid strained U.S.–India trade relations, with Washington imposing 50% tariffs on certain Indian imports.

Despite political frictions, Google said the initiative "creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States."

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.’s Class A shares rose 0.53% on Tuesday, while its Class C shares gained 0.63%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOG continues to demonstrate solid price trend across short, medium and long-term timeframes. A detailed analysis of its performance metrics can be found here.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Below the Sky on Shutterstock.com