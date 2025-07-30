Google Plans $6 Billion Data Center In India, Its Largest In Asia, With Massive Renewable Energy Investment: Report

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is reportedly making its biggest data center investment in Asia with a $6 billion project in India's Andhra Pradesh state.

Google's 1-GW Data Center And Renewable Push

The Alphabet subsidiary plans to build a 1-gigawatt data center in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, reported Reuters, citing two state officials.

The project includes developing the necessary power infrastructure, with $2 billion specifically allocated for green energy capacity to power the facility.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Indian State Hints At More Big-Tech Investments

The Andhra Pradesh government has not yet formally confirmed the deal. Nara Lokesh, the state's IT minister, currently in Singapore for investment talks, hinted at major upcoming announcements, saying, "There are certain announcements which are not yet public. In October, we will make those announcements."

Lokesh stated that the state has already secured 1.6 GW of data center capacity commitments and aims to build an additional 6 GW within the next five years.

To further support the data hub ecosystem, Andhra Pradesh plans to build three undersea cable landing stations in Visakhapatnam and expand power generation—potentially reaching 10 GW in the next five years, the report said.

How Google Is Making History

Google's investment marks a significant milestone in Asia's digital infrastructure race and aligns with Alphabet's $75 billion global data center expansion strategy. This also marks the Alphabet-owned unit's inaugural data center project in India.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.’s Class A shares dipped 0.32% to $195.90 in after-hours trading, while Class C shares fell 0.27% to $196.90, per Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, GOOGL continues to demonstrate strong upward momentum across short, medium and long-term timeframes. More performance data is available here.

Photo Courtesy: HVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.