Kevin O'Leary Warns Entrepreneurs: Talent Costs More Than Tools—Why Startups Must Invest In Content Creators Or Risk Failing

Entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary says that while creating digital content has never been cheaper, the real cost—and the real value—lies in the talent behind it.

O'Leary: Tools Are Cheap, But Talent Isn't

In a video shared over the weekend, O'Leary said that the cost of technology has "collapsed," but skilled creators are more expensive than ever.

"The cost of cameras, editing apps,and software has collapsed. You can make professional content with your phone," O'Leary said. "But here's the dilemma: the cost of talent who actually know how to use these tools has skyrocketed."

He noted that video editors who once earned $50,000 a year now expect $200,000, reflecting the premium on creative skill in the digital age.

That's why O'Leary urges founders to prioritize storytelling in their business strategies.

"You either need to bring in a partner obsessed with content, or give someone equity," he said. "Your story has to be told by someone dedicated 100% to your business."

The Creator Economy Is Booming

O'Leary's comments come amid explosive growth in digital content creation. With platforms like YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and TikTok and Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Instagram driving engagement, content has become the backbone of brand visibility.

According to Grand View Research, the U.S. digital content creation market is projected to reach $12.28 billion by 2030, growing at an 11.6% annual rate from 2025 onward.

Video remains the most dominant format, while emerging technologies like AR, VR, and generative AI are transforming how creators produce and distribute media.

Why O'Leary's Advice Hits Home

O'Leary's warning reflects a broader truth about the modern economy: while technology democratizes creation, great storytelling still requires human skill, creativity and dedication.

In a world overflowing with content, he suggests that the only way for startups to stand out is to invest in the people who can make audiences care.

