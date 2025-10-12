Goldman CIO Reveals 4 Essential Strategies To AI-Proof Your Career And Thrive In AI Era

As AI takes on increasingly complex tasks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) Chief Information Officer (CIO) is urging professionals to adapt and rethink how they work.

Goldman CIO Emphasizes Leadership In Managing Hybrid Human-AI Teams

In Friday's edition of Goldman's Briefings newsletter, CIO Michael Argenti outlined four strategies for thriving alongside AI, reported Fortune.

He emphasized that success now depends on managing "hybrid teams of human and AI collaborators" rather than solely executing tasks.

"Your ability to manage a hybrid team of human and AI resources will be key to thriving," Argenti said.

Human Curiosity And AI Skepticism Key To Career Success

Argenti highlighted the importance of curiosity. "While AI excels at refurbishing existing knowledge, its true creative potential is unlocked by human curiosity."

He noted, encouraging workers to ask "provocative, non-obvious questions" that push AI beyond predictable patterns.

Other tips include building a personalized toolkit of AI models tailored to specific tasks and verifying AI outputs with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Argenti warned that even sophisticated systems can produce "plausible-sounding errors," making critical thinking and domain expertise essential.

KPMG principal Rahsaan Shears reinforced this point, noting that younger workers often overtrust AI.

AI is "more early in its maturity, they need to be more skeptical, which is a different kind of relationship than they historically had from a digital interaction perspective," Shears told Fortune.

AI And The Future Of Work: Experts Weigh Job Growth And Risks

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicted that AI advancements would expand the bank's workforce over the next decade, countering fears of widespread job cuts.

He highlighted the company's technology investments, which improved employees' access to information and analytical capabilities.

Kevin O'Leary called AI a productivity tool rather than a threat, saying it freed workers from repetitive tasks and created higher-paying opportunities.

Mark Cuban encouraged Gen Z to master AI implementation and demonstrate its value to businesses.

In contrast, a report from Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that nearly 100 million U.S. jobs could be replaced by AI and automation within 10 years, affecting both blue- and white-collar workers.

Sanders stressed that the technology revolution should benefit ordinary Americans, not just billionaires.

Former Google X executive Mo Gawdat challenged the idea that AI would create better jobs, calling it "100% crap."

He said top performers would remain for now, but even elite talent could face pressure once artificial general intelligence reached maturity.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

