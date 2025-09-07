Mark Cuban Urges Gen Z To Seize AI Job Opportunities: 'Learn All You Can About AI'

In a recent statement, Mark Cuban has underscored the potential for Gen Z to bridge the knowledge gap in AI implementation within companies.

Importance Of AI Implementation

The billionaire entrepreneur emphasized the importance of mastering AI implementation, noting that many businesses face challenges in effectively utilizing new technologies, according to a Fortune report on Thursday.

Cuban advised young individuals to concentrate on customizing AI models and showcasing their advantages to businesses. He believes this expertise will be vital for securing future employment.

"Learn all you can about AI, but learn more on how to implement them in companies," the billionaire told TBPN during an interview.

Gen Z And AI Tools

Cuban highlighted that Gen Z should use their free time to familiarize themselves with AI tools like OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo. He noted that numerous small businesses lack AI budgets and experts, creating job opportunities for tech-savvy graduates.

Cuban has been a staunch advocate for AI, suggesting that it will soon be as indispensable as email or Excel. He stressed that those not leveraging AI for efficiency and decision-making are at a disadvantage.

Other industry leaders, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc. and Jensen Huang of Nvidia, also recognize the competitive edge AI provides, encouraging its adoption to avoid falling behind.

AI's Impact On Jobs

The conversation around AI’s impact on jobs has been a hot topic, with tech leaders like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Sam Altman weighing in. While some fear job losses, others see AI as a productivity booster. For instance, Alorica, a customer-service company, has successfully integrated AI tools without reducing its workforce.

Moreover, Sam Altman of OpenAI has noted that AI can perform tasks typically assigned to interns, with Gen Z viewing AI as a workplace ally rather than a threat. Altman also encourages the next generation to embrace AI, as it offers new opportunities and challenges traditional job roles.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock