October 2, 2025 6:31 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Microsoft Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.5%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $21,024.87 today based on a price of $515.99 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$515.99-0.72%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved