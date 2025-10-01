LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky Reveals How Microsoft's Copilot Now Shapes Every High-Stakes Email To CEOs, World Leaders

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky revealed that artificial intelligence now plays a central role in shaping his most important communications, from emails to Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella to exchanges with global leaders.

Copilot Helps LinkedIn CEO Craft High-Stakes Emails

Speaking during a fireside chat at LinkedIn's San Francisco office on Tuesday, Roslansky said Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot has become his go-to tool for drafting and refining high-stakes messages, reported Business Insider.

"A lot of the time when I’m sending a super high-stakes email to Satya Nadella or other CEOs or world leaders or etcetera, you’ve got to make sure you sound super smart when you do that," he said.

He added, "So I would say that without a doubt, almost every email that I send these days is being sent with the help of Copilot."

LinkedIn CEO Uses AI As A Step-By-Step Guide Rather Than A Full Drafting Tool

Roslansky explained that he doesn't rely on AI to draft entire replies but instead uses it as a guide.

The tool works by prompting him with questions and helping to shape the direction of his response.

"Historically, there'd be a button that said, ‘Draft the reply for me.' … The problem is that you're actually asking AI to make tons of decisions for you when you ask it to blindly reply to an email," he noted.

Top Tech Leaders Are Using AI To Boost Productivity And Decision-Making

In August, Nadella revealed that GPT-5 integration into Microsoft 365 Copilot had become a central part of his daily workflow, using AI prompts to prepare meetings, assess projects and identify risks.

Nadella showed how Copilot helped him generate likely discussion topics for meetings and draft project updates from emails, chats, and past meetings, covering KPIs, wins and losses, risks, competitive moves, and potential tough questions with answers.

Last month, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman shared that he subscribed to premium tiers on multiple AI platforms, spending at least $650 per month.

On the "Moonshots with Peter Diamandis" podcast, Hoffman explained that he ran the same tasks across AI tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude, then integrated the results to build a coordinated multi-AI system.

At the time, top-tier AI subscriptions included ChatGPT Pro at $200 per month, Google Gemini at $249.99, other platforms averaging $100+, and Microsoft Copilot at $99 annually plus Office 365 fees.

OpenAI had also explored premium business subscriptions priced up to $2,000 per month in 2024.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: JLStock on Shutterstock.com





