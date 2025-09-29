The Trump administration's decision to integrate nuclear energy into national security planning and AI data infrastructure marks a fundamental shift in the way America views nuclear power and supercharges the industry.

CEO of Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) James Walker told Benzinga what the changes mean for his company and the nuclear energy industry as a whole.

"The most important change here is that nuclear energy is no longer being treated solely as a clean power source, but being positioned as a cornerstone of national security and data infrastructure," Walker said. "AI data centers and defense systems both require enormous amounts of stable, uninterrupted baseload power, something renewables can't provide on their own.”

The Trump administration set a goal to quadruple America's nuclear capacity by the year 2050 in order to support the AI revolution and maintain the country's defenses and competitive edge.

Energy independence is critical and the Trump administration is seeking to rebuild a domestic supply chain for nuclear fuel.

"Reducing dependence on foreign fuel supplies is absolutely central to securing America's energy future," Walker told Benzinga.

The administration's policy aims to foster a fully domestic nuclear supply chain, including mining, conversion, enrichment, deconversion and transportation.

Nano Nuclear is "involved in every aspect of the supply chain" with its dedicated HALEU initiative and an Advanced Fuel Transportation program, Walker explained.

"There is a huge opportunity during this national build back initiative of our nuclear fuel supply chain and we want to be part of this new gold rush," the CEO said.

“The goal is not just to build reactors, but to give customers confidence that every part of the supply chain is American-based and secure, which is increasingly important both commercially and strategically," Walker concluded.

NNE Price Action: Nano Nuclear stock was down 0.23% at $39.21 on Monday and has gained more than 55% year-to-date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

