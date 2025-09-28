iPhone 17 Sales Surge, Tokyo Store Reopens And Foxconn Labor Issues: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) had a busy week, with several major developments that could significantly impact its future. Here’s a quick recap of the key stories that emerged over the weekend.

iPhone 17 Sales Surge

Apple Inc. has seen a surge in iPhone 17 sales due to richer U.S. carrier trade-in deals and extended 24- to 36-month financing plans. This could lead to a strong upgrade cycle for the iPhone 17, according to Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan.

Why Jim Cramer Believes AAPL Stock Is Defying Doubters

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” highlighted the significance of the Tokyo Apple Store’s reopening. He pointed out that the long queue of customers waiting to enter the store was a testament to the company’s strong performance. CEO Tim Cook also hailed the reopening as a new chapter for Apple Ginza.

Apple Investigates Foxconn Labor Conditions

Apple Inc. is looking into labor conditions at Foxconn‘s Zhengzhou facility following new allegations of worker mistreatment. The company has reiterated its commitment to upholding high standards for labor, human rights, and ethical conduct.

Xiaomi’s Bold Challenge To Apple

Xiaomi (OTC: XIACY) (OTC: XIACF) unveiled its 17 Series in China, directly targeting Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup. The new series boasts bold extras like secondary displays, massive batteries, and competitive pricing designed to impress even die-hard Apple fans.

Gene Munster’s Bullish Prediction For Apple

Early demand indicators show strong lead times for the iPhone 17 from Apple. Deepwater Asset Management‘s Gene Munster highlights the strength of Apple’s new smartphone, which could drive upside potential for the stock in the coming year.

