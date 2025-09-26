Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” lauded the reopening of the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) store in Tokyo, Japan, and hinted at the stock’s robust performance.

Cramer shared a post on X on Wednesday, highlighting the significance of the Tokyo Apple Store’s reopening. He pointed out that the long queue of customers waiting to enter the store was a testament to the company’s strong performance.

Meanwhile, CEO Tim Cook took to X, stating that the re-opening marks a new chapter for Apple Ginza.

He expressed his excitement about welcoming customers back to the store, which he described as a defining moment in the company’s global customer engagement.

Apple Store Tokyo Reopens Amid Strong iPhone 17 Demand

The Tokyo Apple store’s reopening is a significant event for Apple, emphasizing the company’s global reach and customer engagement. This development comes amid a series of positive news for Apple, including the strong demand for its iPhone 17 series and the successful launch of the iPhone 17 in China and India where it received an enthusiastic response.

Earlier this month, analyst Gene Munster predicted that the demand for the iPhone 17 could exceed expectations, potentially driving upside potential for Apple’s stock in the coming year. This was attributed to the strength of Apple’s new smartphone and its potential to offset AI expectations.

Furthermore, an early demand indicator suggested strong lead times for the iPhone 17, potentially driving upside potential for Apple’s stock in the coming year. This, coupled with the positive reception of the iPhone 17 series in key markets, could further boost Apple’s stock performance.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Apple in the 73th percentile for quality and the 64th percentile for momentum, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

